Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Buys 4,207 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 90.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Shares of VB stock opened at $223.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.99 and a 200-day moving average of $221.43. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $155.15 and a 12-month high of $229.96.

