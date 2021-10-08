Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,283 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 510,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after purchasing an additional 189,259 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 917,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,924,000 after purchasing an additional 19,323 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,225,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 65,773 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 125,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,136,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAU opened at $33.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.90 and its 200 day moving average is $34.08. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $37.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

