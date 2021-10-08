Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.4% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Equinix by 12.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 2.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 3.1% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $942.00 to $731.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist boosted their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $878.47.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total value of $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total value of $162,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589 over the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $766.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $828.68 and its 200-day moving average is $779.99. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.