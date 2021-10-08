Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,804,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,679,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 56,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $112.60 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $89.39 and a 52-week high of $159.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.19.

