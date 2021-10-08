Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Invests $1.39 Million in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,448 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCX. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

