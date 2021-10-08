Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Purchases New Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,062 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $25,000. South State Corp bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $251.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $429.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.22.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.38, for a total value of $1,275,630.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $507,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 907,980 shares of company stock worth $235,279,704 over the last three months.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COIN. Redburn Partners began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.63.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

