Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Purchases New Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,062 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $25,000. South State Corp bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.26% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:COIN opened at $251.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $429.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.22.
In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.38, for a total value of $1,275,630.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $507,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 907,980 shares of company stock worth $235,279,704 over the last three months.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on COIN. Redburn Partners began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.63.
Coinbase Global Profile
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?
Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.