Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 308,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned 0.42% of BlackRock Capital Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 76.9% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,233,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,002 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 97.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 188,030 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 116.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 293,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 157,693 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth about $952,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 242.1% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 240,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 170,535 shares during the period. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $286.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.79.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 59.49%. The company had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

