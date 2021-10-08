Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Trims Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 80,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,857,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 434.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,241,000 after buying an additional 78,725 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 319,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,006,000 after buying an additional 110,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $263.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Several brokerages recently commented on APD. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

