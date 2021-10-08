Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.70 and last traded at $15.70. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TCLAF shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Transcontinental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.64.

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector generates revenues from an integrated service offering for retailers, including premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, and door-to-door distribution, as well as an array of innovative print solutions for newspapers, magazines, 4-colour books and personalized and mass marketing products.

