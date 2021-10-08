TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth $56,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $676.88.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.24, for a total value of $6,994,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total value of $6,439,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $27,704,895. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDG traded down $4.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $643.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,289. The stock has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $617.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $624.61. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $453.76 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.