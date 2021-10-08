Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.240-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Travel + Leisure also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $6.100-$7.300 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travel + Leisure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.04. Travel + Leisure has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.66%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $36,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Travel + Leisure stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Travel + Leisure worth $21,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

