Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.100-$7.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Travel + Leisure also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.240-$3.300 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TNL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.00.

NYSE:TNL opened at $55.03 on Friday. Travel + Leisure has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $68.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.04 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -127.66%.

In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $33,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Travel + Leisure stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,408 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Travel + Leisure worth $21,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

