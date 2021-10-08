TravelCenters of America (TA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ: TA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/7/2021 – TravelCenters of America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

10/5/2021 – TravelCenters of America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – TravelCenters of America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/28/2021 – TravelCenters of America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2021 – TravelCenters of America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/14/2021 – TravelCenters of America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2021 – TravelCenters of America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/31/2021 – TravelCenters of America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2021 – TravelCenters of America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/17/2021 – TravelCenters of America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2021 – TravelCenters of America had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $45.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – TravelCenters of America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/10/2021 – TravelCenters of America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

TA stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $816.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $56.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.08.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

