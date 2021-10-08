Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Gap Down to $26.02

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.02, but opened at $25.08. Travere Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.02, with a volume of 670 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 116.12% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%. The firm had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $134,152.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,493 shares of company stock worth $175,503. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

