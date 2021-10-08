Treat DAO (TREAT) Price Tops $5.54 on Major Exchanges

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last week, Treat DAO has traded up 50.9% against the US dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.54 or 0.00010295 BTC on exchanges. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $59,184.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00061652 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.49 or 0.00145970 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00090781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,012.34 or 1.00454469 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,432.92 or 0.06384683 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

