Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,442 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 560.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 2,258.1% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Trex in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TREX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.27.

In other news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $786,111.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,434,362.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $758,430.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX opened at $105.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 62.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.03. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $114.61.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.