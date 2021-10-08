Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,880 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,187 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 8.9% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Trex by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 36,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 29,295 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter worth $511,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Trex by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after buying an additional 10,853 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the first quarter worth approximately $849,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.27.

In other Trex news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $786,111.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,434,362.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $758,430.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $105.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22 and a beta of 1.51. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.26 and a 1 year high of $114.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.03.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

