Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Trading 4.4% Higher

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.25 and last traded at $13.05. 6,451,094 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.