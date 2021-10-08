Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.58.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIL. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $73,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 202.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 21,140 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

TRIL opened at $17.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 2.21. Trillium Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

