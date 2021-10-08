TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) Shares Down 0.2%

TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.70 and last traded at $24.73. Approximately 2,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.77.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 491,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,374,000 after purchasing an additional 65,521 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 351,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter.

