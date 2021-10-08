Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.46 Per Share

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT) declared a dividend on Friday, October 8th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 1.46 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Trinity Bank, N.A.’s previous dividend of $1.38.

Shares of TYBT stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. Trinity Bank, N.A. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.52.

Trinity Bank, N.A. Company Profile

Trinity Bank, NA (Fort Worth, Texas) engages in the provision of commercial, personal, and online banking services. It offers deposit accounts, certificates of deposits, loan products, cash management, and merchant services. The company was founded on May 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

