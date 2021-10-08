Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Position Lessened by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 490,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,952 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Trip.com Group worth $17,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth $561,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 132.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 19,616 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth $1,187,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 62.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 757,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,947,000 after purchasing an additional 292,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC decreased their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. CLSA decreased their target price on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.62.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $31.61 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.74.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. Trip.com Group’s revenue was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

