TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 875,392 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 9,768 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.64% of TripAdvisor worth $35,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $267,786,000. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,660,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,430,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 69.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,744,500 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $201,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,365 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,988 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $389,579,000 after acquiring an additional 944,748 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $35.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.09. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.36. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRIP. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

