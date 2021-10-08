TriumphX (TRIX) Market Capitalization Hits $5.97 Million

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. TriumphX has a market capitalization of $5.97 million and approximately $48,322.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TriumphX has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One TriumphX coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00048775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.42 or 0.00236249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00102404 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

TriumphX Profile

TriumphX (TRIX) is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 2,695,987,999 coins. TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx . The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

Buying and Selling TriumphX

