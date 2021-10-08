TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.33.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.
In other TrueCar news, CEO Michael Darrow purchased 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $251,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 905,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,104.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $4.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.82. The firm has a market cap of $403.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.10. TrueCar has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $6.25.
TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $65.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.83 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TrueCar will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
About TrueCar
TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.
