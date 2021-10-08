TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other TrueCar news, CEO Michael Darrow purchased 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $251,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 905,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,104.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in TrueCar by 25.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 14,102 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in TrueCar by 7.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 15,638 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in TrueCar by 167,431.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 26,789 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in TrueCar by 109.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 433,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TrueCar by 2.7% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,668,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,629,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $4.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.82. The firm has a market cap of $403.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.10. TrueCar has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $65.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.83 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TrueCar will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

