TrueFi (TRU) Price Tops $0.46 on Major Exchanges

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $65.03 million and $14.22 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000858 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFi alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00048553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.93 or 0.00235444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00102224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TRU is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.