TrueFlip (TFL) Price Hits $0.62 on Top Exchanges

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One TrueFlip coin can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $3.85 million and approximately $96,480.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00049819 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.26 or 0.00238921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00103237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00012096 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip (TFL) is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

TrueFlip Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

