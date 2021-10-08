Truegame Price Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One Truegame coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Truegame has a total market cap of $206,261.66 and approximately $2,017.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Truegame has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00048612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.55 or 0.00239335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00101864 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Truegame Coin Profile

Truegame is a coin. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

