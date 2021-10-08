TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZ) Trading Up 0.3%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZ)’s stock price were up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.18 and last traded at $31.18. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.08.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.