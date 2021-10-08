Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up approximately 1.3% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 174,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 234,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,568,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,461,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,544,000 after acquiring an additional 27,294 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Truist Financial by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 12,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 167.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 328,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,139,000 after buying an additional 205,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $60.72. 99,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,483,528. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $81.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.45.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.31.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

