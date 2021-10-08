Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 230.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,707 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,158,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,655 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6,315.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,293,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,349 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $124,983,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,646,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,838 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.31.

NYSE:TFC opened at $60.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $81.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.