Truist Financial (TFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 15th. Analysts expect Truist Financial to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Truist Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC stock opened at $60.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $81.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $62.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.