Truist Lowers Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target to $86.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price objective cut by Truist from $88.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of MBUU traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.16. 858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,892. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.23. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $49.63 and a 52-week high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.32 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Malibu Boats by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Malibu Boats by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,831,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,944,000 after purchasing an additional 93,666 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Malibu Boats by 20.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Malibu Boats by 38.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,282,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

