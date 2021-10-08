Truist Securiti Comments on Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report released on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.84.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 102.70% and a negative net margin of 387.23%. The firm had revenue of $225.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.16 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.76. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $25.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.