Truist Securiti Weighs in on Ovintiv Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.65.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OVV. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt decreased their target price on Ovintiv from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.09.

Shares of TSE:OVV opened at C$46.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$12.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$35.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.02. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of C$10.62 and a 52-week high of C$47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.25 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -3.77%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.