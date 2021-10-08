TrustToken 1-Day Volume Tops $529,282.00 (TRU)

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 8th. One TrustToken coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustToken has a market cap of $50.87 million and $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrustToken has traded up 45.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00049187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.20 or 0.00225678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00103102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00012359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About TrustToken

TrustToken (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrustToken is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . The official website for TrustToken is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrustToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

