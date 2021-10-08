TrustVerse Market Capitalization Hits $10.64 Million (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $10.64 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustVerse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrustVerse alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00048537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.08 or 0.00235944 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00101728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00011855 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 626,749,906 coins. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.