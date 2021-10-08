TT Electronics (TTGPF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TT Electronics (OTCMKTS: TTGPF):

10/5/2021 – TT Electronics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TT electronics plc manufactures electronic and electrical components for the automotive, telecommunication and industrial engineering sectors. Its operating segment includes Transportation Sensing and Control, Industrial Sensing and Control, Advanced Components and Integrated Manufacturing Services segments. The company’s products include electronic components and systems, electrical cables, uninterruptible power supplies and generators. TT electronics plc is based in Woking, the United Kingdom. “

10/1/2021 – TT Electronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TT electronics plc manufactures electronic and electrical components for the automotive, telecommunication and industrial engineering sectors. Its operating segment includes Transportation Sensing and Control, Industrial Sensing and Control, Advanced Components and Integrated Manufacturing Services segments. The company’s products include electronic components and systems, electrical cables, uninterruptible power supplies and generators. TT electronics plc is based in Woking, the United Kingdom. “

9/28/2021 – TT Electronics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TT electronics plc manufactures electronic and electrical components for the automotive, telecommunication and industrial engineering sectors. Its operating segment includes Transportation Sensing and Control, Industrial Sensing and Control, Advanced Components and Integrated Manufacturing Services segments. The company’s products include electronic components and systems, electrical cables, uninterruptible power supplies and generators. TT electronics plc is based in Woking, the United Kingdom. “

9/24/2021 – TT Electronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TT electronics plc manufactures electronic and electrical components for the automotive, telecommunication and industrial engineering sectors. Its operating segment includes Transportation Sensing and Control, Industrial Sensing and Control, Advanced Components and Integrated Manufacturing Services segments. The company’s products include electronic components and systems, electrical cables, uninterruptible power supplies and generators. TT electronics plc is based in Woking, the United Kingdom. “

9/21/2021 – TT Electronics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TT electronics plc manufactures electronic and electrical components for the automotive, telecommunication and industrial engineering sectors. Its operating segment includes Transportation Sensing and Control, Industrial Sensing and Control, Advanced Components and Integrated Manufacturing Services segments. The company’s products include electronic components and systems, electrical cables, uninterruptible power supplies and generators. TT electronics plc is based in Woking, the United Kingdom. “

9/7/2021 – TT Electronics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TT electronics plc manufactures electronic and electrical components for the automotive, telecommunication and industrial engineering sectors. Its operating segment includes Transportation Sensing and Control, Industrial Sensing and Control, Advanced Components and Integrated Manufacturing Services segments. The company’s products include electronic components and systems, electrical cables, uninterruptible power supplies and generators. TT electronics plc is based in Woking, the United Kingdom. “

9/2/2021 – TT Electronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TT electronics plc manufactures electronic and electrical components for the automotive, telecommunication and industrial engineering sectors. Its operating segment includes Transportation Sensing and Control, Industrial Sensing and Control, Advanced Components and Integrated Manufacturing Services segments. The company’s products include electronic components and systems, electrical cables, uninterruptible power supplies and generators. TT electronics plc is based in Woking, the United Kingdom. “

8/31/2021 – TT Electronics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TT electronics plc manufactures electronic and electrical components for the automotive, telecommunication and industrial engineering sectors. Its operating segment includes Transportation Sensing and Control, Industrial Sensing and Control, Advanced Components and Integrated Manufacturing Services segments. The company’s products include electronic components and systems, electrical cables, uninterruptible power supplies and generators. TT electronics plc is based in Woking, the United Kingdom. “

8/27/2021 – TT Electronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TT electronics plc manufactures electronic and electrical components for the automotive, telecommunication and industrial engineering sectors. Its operating segment includes Transportation Sensing and Control, Industrial Sensing and Control, Advanced Components and Integrated Manufacturing Services segments. The company’s products include electronic components and systems, electrical cables, uninterruptible power supplies and generators. TT electronics plc is based in Woking, the United Kingdom. “

8/21/2021 – TT Electronics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TT electronics plc manufactures electronic and electrical components for the automotive, telecommunication and industrial engineering sectors. Its operating segment includes Transportation Sensing and Control, Industrial Sensing and Control, Advanced Components and Integrated Manufacturing Services segments. The company’s products include electronic components and systems, electrical cables, uninterruptible power supplies and generators. TT electronics plc is based in Woking, the United Kingdom. “

8/19/2021 – TT Electronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TT electronics plc manufactures electronic and electrical components for the automotive, telecommunication and industrial engineering sectors. Its operating segment includes Transportation Sensing and Control, Industrial Sensing and Control, Advanced Components and Integrated Manufacturing Services segments. The company’s products include electronic components and systems, electrical cables, uninterruptible power supplies and generators. TT electronics plc is based in Woking, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of TTGPF stock remained flat at $$3.32 on Friday. 37 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,663. TT Electronics plc has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $4.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52.

TT Electronics Plc engages in the business of design, manufacture and sale of electronic component and sensor technology for the defense, aerospace, medical, transportation and industrial electronics markets. It operates through the following segments; Sensors & Specialist Components, Power & Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.