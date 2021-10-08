Tudor Pickering & Holt Increases Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$7.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, September 13th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.62.

TSE:CPG traded up C$0.10 on Friday, reaching C$6.40. 4,086,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,520,828. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.48 and a 12 month high of C$6.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.96.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$945.30 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.2300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

