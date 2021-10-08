Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Given “Hold” Rating at Barclays

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of Tullow Oil stock remained flat at $$0.74 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. Tullow Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.94.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

