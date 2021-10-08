Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tullow Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUWLF remained flat at $$0.74 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70. Tullow Oil has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.94.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.