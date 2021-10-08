Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tullow Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUWOY remained flat at $$0.31 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,159. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31. The stock has a market cap of $874.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.29. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.41.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

