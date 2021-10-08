Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

TUWOY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tullow Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.25.

Tullow Oil stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.41. The stock has a market cap of $874.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

