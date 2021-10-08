Tungsten (LON:TUNG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $34.05

Tungsten Co. plc (LON:TUNG)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.05 ($0.44) and traded as low as GBX 26.20 ($0.34). Tungsten shares last traded at GBX 28 ($0.37), with a volume of 901,860 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £35.43 million and a PE ratio of -1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Tungsten Company Profile (LON:TUNG)

Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides trade finance and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data.

