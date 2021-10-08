Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Plans — Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:TKC)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) declared a — dividend on Friday, October 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1104 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has decreased its dividend payment by 87.5% over the last three years. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a payout ratio of 53.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

NYSE:TKC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.27. 193,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,745. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.58. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $814.58 million for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,779,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,014,825 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.22% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. worth $50,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

