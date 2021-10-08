TwoKeyEconomy Price Tops $0.0379 on Top Exchanges (2KEY)

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. One TwoKeyEconomy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TwoKeyEconomy has a market cap of $985,717.16 and approximately $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TwoKeyEconomy has traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00048534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.15 or 0.00228889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00102033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00011960 BTC.

TwoKeyEconomy Profile

TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 coins. The official website for TwoKeyEconomy is 2key.network . TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

Buying and Selling TwoKeyEconomy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TwoKeyEconomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TwoKeyEconomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TwoKeyEconomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

