Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. lowered its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at $49,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 65.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TYL traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $471.88. 52 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $474.95 and its 200 day moving average is $449.85. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.80 and a 52 week high of $498.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 126.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $405.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.85 million. Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total value of $345,372.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,734,497.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total transaction of $3,006,468.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $10,036,591 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 target price (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.46.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

