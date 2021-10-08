Typhoon Network (TYPH) Price Hits $0.0880 on Major Exchanges

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0880 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $795,939.14 and $15,527.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Typhoon Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00061737 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.30 or 0.00147295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00090760 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53,992.36 or 1.00292750 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,444.40 or 0.06398096 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,046,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Typhoon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typhoon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.