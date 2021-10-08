U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,047,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 608,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.49% of U.S. Bancorp worth $1,252,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 398,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 13.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,743,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,063,000 after purchasing an additional 109,478 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of USB stock opened at $61.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $62.53.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 60.13%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.