Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 249.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,811 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,682 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises 1.3% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $24,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 121,463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 15,863 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.6% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 518,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,245,000 after buying an additional 92,116 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 345,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $18,848,000 after buying an additional 176,980 shares in the last quarter. One01 Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,045,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $2,719,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $48.39. The company had a trading volume of 569,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,178,137. The firm has a market cap of $91.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.86 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.